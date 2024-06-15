Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 22,324 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in DexCom by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,377,125. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

DXCM stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.95. 1,813,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

