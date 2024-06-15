Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in May

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $400.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $440.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.96.
Tecan Group Company Profile
