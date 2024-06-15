TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.18

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 1885092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,970. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TEGNA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

