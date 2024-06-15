Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 774,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

