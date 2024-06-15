Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

