Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading Up 11.5%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 1,723,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 891,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TERN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 181,117 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $1,266,007.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,646.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 997,700 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

