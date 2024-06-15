The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.