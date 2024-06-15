The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Neutral

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are scheduled to split on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

