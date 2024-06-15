The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.
JACK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
