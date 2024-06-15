The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shake Shack by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 135.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.