The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

