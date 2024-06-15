The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after buying an additional 70,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,268,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,538,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $86,218,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

