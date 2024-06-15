The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.25

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.55 ($0.16). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 158,256 shares traded.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £13.66 million, a PE ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.20.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

