The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.19

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.56. The Weir Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2,066 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

