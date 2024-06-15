Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Tops $518.38 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $518.38 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00045513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,581,827,385 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

