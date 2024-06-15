Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $523.08 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $523.08 million and $3.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00045537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,582,050,243 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

