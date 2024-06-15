THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THK Stock Down 0.2 %

THKLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. THK has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Get THK alerts:

THK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.