THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THK Stock Down 0.2 %
THKLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. THK has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
THK Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than THK
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.