Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCPW) Stock Price Up 42.3%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report) traded up 42.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.