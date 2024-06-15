TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 84.1% in May

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TomTom stock remained flat at $3.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. TomTom has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
TomTom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.