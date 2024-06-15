Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.42

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 21786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

