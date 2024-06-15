Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $4.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Torrid alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Torrid

Torrid Price Performance

CURV opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $710.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.02. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.