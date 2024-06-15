Torrid (NYSE:CURV) PT Raised to $8.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.60 million, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

