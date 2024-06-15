Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,098 Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance

Angel Oak Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 58,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Angel Oak Income ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $21.60.

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

