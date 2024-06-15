Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,098 Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000.
Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Performance
Angel Oak Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 58,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Angel Oak Income ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $21.60.
About Angel Oak Income ETF
The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Income ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.