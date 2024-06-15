Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 841 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 140.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 480,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

