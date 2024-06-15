Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. 1,156,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

