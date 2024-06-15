Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 36,288 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 498,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 220,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

HIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 310,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

