Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.35. 938,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

