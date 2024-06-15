Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after buying an additional 1,979,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 38,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 733,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

