Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 536,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

MUC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 117,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

