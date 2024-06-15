Tortoise Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. 1,345,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,541. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

