Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Shares of TOTTF remained flat at $17.97 during trading hours on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

