Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.1 %

TM stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.78 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

