Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,815 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,295,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,319. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

