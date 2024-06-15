Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $586,051,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,420,000 after acquiring an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,950 shares of company stock worth $89,972,030. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $328.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,285. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $331.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.26 and its 200 day moving average is $270.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

