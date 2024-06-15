Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $63,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 239,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. 295,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,859. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,876.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

