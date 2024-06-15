Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,701 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 181,443 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 28.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 49,382,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,126,400. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

