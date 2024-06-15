Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 240.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 150,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.