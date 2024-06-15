Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 16.7%

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 140,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 64,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

