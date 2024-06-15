Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 98.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
