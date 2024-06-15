Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 98.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.0%.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

