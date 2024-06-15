Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CLSA raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

