Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 597,663 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,380. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

