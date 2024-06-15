TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.02. 8,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

