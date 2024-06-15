TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.04.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
