Truist Financial Trims Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price to $67.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

