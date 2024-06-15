TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.32

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.32 and traded as high as C$44.06. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$42.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
TRX Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
