Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.26

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.26 and traded as high as C$29.20. Tucows shares last traded at C$28.77, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.

Tucows Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.20.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 325.23%. The company had revenue of C$117.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

