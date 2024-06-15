Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $143.54 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $189.52. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.19.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

