Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $143.54 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $189.52. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.19.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.