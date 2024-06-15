Ultra Market Capitalization Hits $49.60 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $49.60 million and $1.42 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,998.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00639733 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00074646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13514376 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,011,797.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

