Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 8.6%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.97. Approximately 711,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 751,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 9.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $518,923. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,308,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 790,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

