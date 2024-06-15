UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of UOLGY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 8,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

UOL Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. UOL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

